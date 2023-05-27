How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to defeat Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians when the teams meet on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 72 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.
- St. Louis ranks fifth in the majors with a .436 team slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- St. Louis has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 266.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.445 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jack Flaherty (3-4) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.
- He has two quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- Flaherty has made seven starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Brandon Williamson
|5/23/2023
|Reds
|W 8-5
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/24/2023
|Reds
|L 10-3
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Ben Lively
|5/25/2023
|Reds
|W 2-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Luke Weaver
|5/26/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Shane Bieber
|5/27/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Tanner Bibee
|5/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Hunter Gaddis
|5/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|-
|5/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Zack Greinke
|6/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Roansy Contreras
|6/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|-
