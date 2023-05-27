After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Tanner Bibee) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Guardians.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan has four doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .253.
  • Donovan has gotten a hit in 26 of 46 games this year (56.5%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (21.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Donovan has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (17.4%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (6.5%).
  • He has scored at least once 17 times this season (37.0%), including four games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 15
.298 AVG .229
.359 OBP .288
.509 SLG .229
6 XBH 0
3 HR 0
8 RBI 2
11/4 K/BB 9/4
2 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 23
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%)
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 50 home runs (1.0 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Bibee (1-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
