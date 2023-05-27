Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves square off against Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET in the third game of a four-game series.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are second in baseball with 85 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Atlanta's .463 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Braves have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.258).

Atlanta is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.2 runs per game (263 total).

The Braves' .332 on-base percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Braves strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 15th in baseball.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.

Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.280).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (5-4 with a 3.61 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Morton is looking to collect his sixth quality start of the year.

Morton is aiming for his 10th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the mound.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Dodgers L 8-6 Home Charlie Morton Gavin Stone 5/23/2023 Dodgers L 8-1 Home Spencer Strider Bobby Miller 5/24/2023 Dodgers W 4-3 Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies W 8-5 Home Dylan Dodd Aaron Nola 5/26/2023 Phillies L 6-4 Home Jared Shuster Taijuan Walker 5/27/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Dylan Covey 5/29/2023 Athletics - Away Bryce Elder Paul Blackburn 5/30/2023 Athletics - Away - JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics - Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly

