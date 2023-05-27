Austin Riley -- batting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks while batting .264.
  • Riley is batting .368 with two homers during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
  • Riley has gotten a hit in 38 of 51 games this season (74.5%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (25.5%).
  • He has homered in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 51), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Riley has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 49.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.278 AVG .214
.361 OBP .300
.375 SLG .443
5 XBH 6
1 HR 5
6 RBI 12
18/9 K/BB 24/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 24
21 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%)
14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%)
2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%)
8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (53 total, one per game).
  • Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 4.11 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.228 WHIP ranks 41st, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
