Tommy Edman -- hitting .344 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on May 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is batting .277 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 12 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
  • Edman has picked up a hit in 26 of 48 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 48), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 12 games this season (25.0%), Edman has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 35.4% of his games this year (17 of 48), he has scored, and in seven of those games (14.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.227 AVG .255
.288 OBP .340
.364 SLG .511
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
10 RBI 5
13/5 K/BB 6/6
1 SB 2
Home Away
26 GP 22
15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (50.0%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 50 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.08), 37th in WHIP (1.212), and 64th in K/9 (6.6).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.