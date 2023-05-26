Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, May 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks while batting .274.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 54th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Murphy enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .316.

In 57.1% of his games this season (24 of 42), Murphy has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (28.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 21.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has had an RBI in 16 games this year (38.1%), including eight multi-RBI outings (19.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 21 of 42 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .279 AVG .300 .405 OBP .453 .557 SLG .680 9 XBH 9 4 HR 5 15 RBI 17 16/10 K/BB 13/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 19 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (42.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings