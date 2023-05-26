Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .341 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on May 26 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Phillies.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with 65 hits and an OBP of .419, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .577.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Acuna has had a hit in 39 of 50 games this season (78.0%), including multiple hits 20 times (40.0%).
- He has gone deep in 11 games this year (22.0%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Acuna has driven home a run in 19 games this year (38.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 31 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.329
|AVG
|.366
|.430
|OBP
|.446
|.507
|SLG
|.648
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|13
|10/13
|K/BB
|14/9
|9
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|19 (73.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (83.3%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (41.7%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (75.0%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (37.5%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.66 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.0 per game).
- The Phillies will send Walker (3-2) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.79, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .254 batting average against him.
