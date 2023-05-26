Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Orlando Arcia -- with a slugging percentage of .563 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on May 26 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .313 with seven doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- In 20 of 29 games this season (69.0%) Arcia has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (27.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Arcia has driven in a run in 10 games this season (34.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (10.3%).
- He has scored in 37.9% of his games this season (11 of 29), with two or more runs four times (13.8%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|.364
|AVG
|.304
|.432
|OBP
|.333
|.545
|SLG
|.478
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|2
|9/3
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 51 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.79 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
