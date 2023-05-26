Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Friday, Nolan Arenado (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is hitting .264 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks.
- In 69.4% of his 49 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- In nine games this season, he has gone deep (18.4%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 36.7% of his games this season, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.247
|AVG
|.217
|.301
|OBP
|.267
|.325
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|10
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|19 (73.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (39.1%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (21.7%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Guardians surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Bieber (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.08 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw eight innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.212 WHIP ranks 37th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 64th.
