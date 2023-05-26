Michael Harris II -- hitting .086 with a double and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on May 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

  • Harris II has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .165.
  • Harris II has had a base hit in 14 of 28 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this season.
  • Harris II has driven in a run in five games this season (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 11
.143 AVG .243
.294 OBP .317
.214 SLG .378
1 XBH 3
0 HR 1
1 RBI 3
3/2 K/BB 8/4
3 SB 1
Home Away
11 GP 17
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 51 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Walker (3-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 5.79 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing batters.
