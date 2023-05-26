Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (.275 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .271 with six doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 107th in slugging.
- Nootbaar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer in his last outings.
- Nootbaar has had a hit in 23 of 38 games this year (60.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (26.3%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.5%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 39.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (44.7%), including four games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.351
|AVG
|.239
|.510
|OBP
|.364
|.459
|SLG
|.391
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|5
|10/12
|K/BB
|12/9
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (30.0%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (45.0%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.0%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (45.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Bieber (3-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.08 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw eight innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.08), 37th in WHIP (1.212), and 64th in K/9 (6.6).
