Paul Goldschmidt and Jose Ramirez are two of the players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cleveland Guardians play at Progressive Field on Friday (beginning at 7:10 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 16 doubles, nine home runs, 33 walks and 25 RBI (56 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He's slashing .292/.401/.516 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 23 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Reds May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 23 walks and 40 RBI (46 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a .297/.389/.613 slash line on the season.

Gorman takes a 15-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with three doubles, four home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 25 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 at Reds May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Bieber Stats

The Guardians will send Shane Bieber (3-3) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 10 starts this season.

Bieber has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 6.4 innings per appearance.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.212 WHIP ranks 37th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 64th.

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets May. 21 8.0 7 2 2 4 2 at White Sox May. 16 4.2 12 6 5 4 0 vs. Tigers May. 9 6.0 7 0 0 9 1 at Yankees May. 3 8.0 5 2 2 4 1 at Red Sox Apr. 28 7.0 5 2 2 4 2

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 46 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .266/.348/.462 slash line on the year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has put up 48 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 27 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .254/.342/.339 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

