On Friday, May 26 at 7:10 PM ET, Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (21-28) host Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (23-29) in the series opener at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Cardinals have -105 odds to play spoiler. St. Louis (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The contest's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (3-3, 3.08 ERA) vs Matthew Liberatore - STL (1-0, 3.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 13 out of the 28 games, or 46.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have gone 13-15 (winning 46.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (45%) in those contests.

This year, the Cardinals have won seven of 16 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Cardinals had a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+220) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 13th 2nd Win NL Central +200 - 2nd

