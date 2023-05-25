On Thursday, Willson Contreras (batting .125 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .222 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

In 55.1% of his games this season (27 of 49), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (26.5%) he recorded more than one.

In 6.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (32.7%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (8.2%).

He has scored a run in 17 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .313 AVG .197 .378 OBP .296 .522 SLG .230 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 6 15/7 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 24 17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (41.7%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (29.2%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings