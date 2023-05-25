The Dallas Stars take the ice for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 25, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 3-0 in the series.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/23/2023 Stars Golden Knights 4-0 VEG 5/21/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/OT) VEG 5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL 2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Stars have gone 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is 11th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have 267 goals this season (3.3 per game), 14th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 37 goals over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players