Paul Goldschmidt -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Discover More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .401, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .516.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 26th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has had a hit in 33 of 50 games this season (66.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (34.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 50), and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (30.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (16.0%).

He has scored in 24 games this season (48.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .348 AVG .269 .451 OBP .329 .667 SLG .436 12 XBH 9 5 HR 2 10 RBI 10 17/11 K/BB 14/7 3 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 25 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings