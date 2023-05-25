Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Reds Player Props
|Cardinals vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .401, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .516.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 26th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has had a hit in 33 of 50 games this season (66.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (34.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 50), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (30.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (16.0%).
- He has scored in 24 games this season (48.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.348
|AVG
|.269
|.451
|OBP
|.329
|.667
|SLG
|.436
|12
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|10
|17/11
|K/BB
|14/7
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (72.0%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (32.0%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (52.0%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.06).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.54 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.54, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .305 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.