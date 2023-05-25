Paul Goldschmidt -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .401, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .516.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 26th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has had a hit in 33 of 50 games this season (66.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (34.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 50), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (30.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (16.0%).
  • He has scored in 24 games this season (48.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 19
.348 AVG .269
.451 OBP .329
.667 SLG .436
12 XBH 9
5 HR 2
10 RBI 10
17/11 K/BB 14/7
3 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 25
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.06).
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.54 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.54, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .305 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.