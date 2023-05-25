On Thursday, Orlando Arcia (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .313 with seven doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Arcia has gotten a hit in 19 of 28 games this year (67.9%), including eight multi-hit games (28.6%).

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.3%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 35.7% of his games this season, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7%.

He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.3%.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 .364 AVG .304 .432 OBP .333 .545 SLG .478 4 XBH 2 1 HR 1 6 RBI 2 9/3 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 12 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings