Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lars Nootbaar -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Reds.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Reds Player Props
|Cardinals vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar has six doubles, four home runs and 27 walks while hitting .272.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 99th in the league in slugging.
- In 59.5% of his games this season (22 of 37), Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (27.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (10.8%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (40.5%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (13.5%).
- He has scored in 43.2% of his games this year (16 of 37), with two or more runs four times (10.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.351
|AVG
|.239
|.510
|OBP
|.364
|.459
|SLG
|.391
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|5
|10/12
|K/BB
|12/9
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (47.4%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Reds have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Weaver (1-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.54 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.54, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .305 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.