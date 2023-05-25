Juan Yepez Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Juan Yepez -- 1-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Reds.
Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Juan Yepez At The Plate
- Yepez is batting .250 with two home runs and two walks.
- In seven of 13 games this season, Yepez has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in two of 13 games played this season, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- Yepez has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in five of 13 games so far this season.
Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.222
|AVG
|.400
|.222
|OBP
|.455
|.222
|SLG
|.700
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|1/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.06).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Weaver (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.54 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 6.54 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .305 to his opponents.
