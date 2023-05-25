You can see player prop bet odds for Paul Goldschmidt, Jonathan India and other players on the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds heading into their matchup at 12:35 PM ET on Thursday at Great American Ball Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Mikolas Stats

Miles Mikolas (2-1) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 11th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Mikolas will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

The 34-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.482 WHIP ranks 67th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 56th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers May. 20 7.0 6 3 3 2 0 at Red Sox May. 14 6.0 4 1 1 0 2 at Cubs May. 8 4.1 4 1 1 7 3 vs. Angels May. 3 5.2 8 3 3 5 0 at Giants Apr. 27 6.1 4 0 0 6 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Miles Mikolas' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 56 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs, 33 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .292/.401/.516 on the season.

Goldschmidt hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two home runs, four walks and two RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 23 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Reds May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 45 hits with nine doubles, 13 home runs, 22 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .296/.386/.612 on the season.

Gorman has picked up at least one hit in 14 straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .375 with three doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

India Stats

India has 14 doubles, three home runs, 24 walks and 18 RBI (53 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He has a .290/.381/.415 slash line on the year.

India hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles and three walks.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 24 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has collected 36 hits with seven doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .271/.364/.436 on the season.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 22 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 1

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Jake Fraley or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.