How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Reds Player Props
|Cardinals vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Reds Prediction
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank fifth in MLB play with 72 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- St. Louis ranks fifth in baseball with a .441 slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.261).
- St. Louis scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (261 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Cardinals rank fourth in MLB with a .335 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 11th in baseball.
- St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- St. Louis' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in baseball (1.460).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Mikolas is aiming to secure his third quality start in a row in this outing.
- Mikolas will try to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/20/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/21/2023
|Dodgers
|W 10-5
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/22/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Brandon Williamson
|5/23/2023
|Reds
|W 8-5
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/24/2023
|Reds
|L 10-3
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Ben Lively
|5/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Luke Weaver
|5/26/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Tanner Bibee
|5/27/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Shane Bieber
|5/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Hunter Gaddis
|5/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|-
|5/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Zack Greinke
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.