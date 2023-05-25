Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank fifth in MLB play with 72 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis ranks fifth in baseball with a .441 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.261).

St. Louis scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (261 total, 5.1 per game).

The Cardinals rank fourth in MLB with a .335 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 11th in baseball.

St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in baseball (1.460).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Mikolas is aiming to secure his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Mikolas will try to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Home Miles Mikolas Noah Syndergaard 5/21/2023 Dodgers W 10-5 Home Jack Flaherty Clayton Kershaw 5/22/2023 Reds L 6-5 Away Jordan Montgomery Brandon Williamson 5/23/2023 Reds W 8-5 Away Adam Wainwright Graham Ashcraft 5/24/2023 Reds L 10-3 Away Steven Matz Ben Lively 5/25/2023 Reds - Away Miles Mikolas Luke Weaver 5/26/2023 Guardians - Away Matthew Liberatore Tanner Bibee 5/27/2023 Guardians - Away Jack Flaherty Shane Bieber 5/28/2023 Guardians - Away Adam Wainwright Hunter Gaddis 5/29/2023 Royals - Home Steven Matz - 5/30/2023 Royals - Home Miles Mikolas Zack Greinke

