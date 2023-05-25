Brendan Donovan -- hitting .219 with a double, a home run, seven walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Reds.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is batting .252 with four doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Donovan has picked up a hit in 56.8% of his 44 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.5% of them.

Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (9.1%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Donovan has driven in a run in eight games this season (18.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 of 44 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .298 AVG .229 .359 OBP .288 .509 SLG .229 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 8 RBI 2 11/4 K/BB 9/4 2 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 21 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (23.8%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (14.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings