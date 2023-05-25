Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies will play Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

The Phillies are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Braves (-105). Philadelphia is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -115 -105 9 -110 -110 -1.5 +140 -165

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In their last 10 contests, the Braves were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

When it comes to the total, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Braves' past 10 contests.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been victorious in three of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has entered four games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 3-1 in those contests.

The Braves have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Atlanta have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 29 of 49 chances this season.

The Braves have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-12 17-7 9-7 21-12 20-15 10-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.