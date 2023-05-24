The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.122 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .226 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 27 of 48 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (6.3%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (8.3%).

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (35.4%), including four games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .313 AVG .197 .378 OBP .296 .522 SLG .230 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 6 15/7 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 23 17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (43.5%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (17.4%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (30.4%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings