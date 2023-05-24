On Wednesday, Oscar Mercado (coming off going 1-for-2) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Reds.

Oscar Mercado Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Oscar Mercado At The Plate (2022)

Mercado hit .207 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks.

In 19 of 45 games last season (42.2%) Mercado had at least one hit, and in six of those contests (13.3%) he picked up two or more.

He homered in four of 45 games in 2022 (8.9%), including 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Mercado picked up an RBI in nine games last season out of 45 (20.0%), including multiple RBIs in 6.7% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

He crossed home in 13 of 45 games a year ago (28.9%), including one multi-run game.

Oscar Mercado Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 16 GP 28 .209 AVG .205 .255 OBP .235 .256 SLG .436 2 XBH 9 0 HR 4 4 RBI 12 12/2 K/BB 17/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 29 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (41.4%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.8%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (31.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.8%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (17.2%)

