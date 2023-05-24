Nolan Gorman -- hitting .405 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the mound, on May 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Reds.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 44 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .297 with 22 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Gorman enters this game on a 13-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .381 with three homers.

In 72.7% of his 44 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (25.0%), and in 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 43.2% of his games this season, Gorman has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (22.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 38.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .321 AVG .193 .413 OBP .281 .604 SLG .439 7 XBH 6 4 HR 4 15 RBI 9 17/8 K/BB 16/7 2 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 21 17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (23.8%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

