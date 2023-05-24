Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the mound, on May 24 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .208 with three doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (20.6%), homering in 5.9% of his plate appearances.

In 29.4% of his games this year, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 of 34 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .114 AVG .190 .220 OBP .306 .250 SLG .500 2 XBH 5 2 HR 4 3 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 16 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings