After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Tony Gonsolin) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .243 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.

In 61.0% of his games this season (25 of 41), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (22.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in five games this season (12.2%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this season (26.8%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season (13 of 41), with two or more runs three times (7.3%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .288 AVG .209 .319 OBP .261 .500 SLG .302 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 7 RBI 4 17/3 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 17 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

