The St. Louis Cardinals (22-28) take on the Cincinnati Reds (20-28) after Paul Goldschmidt hit a pair of home runs in an 8-5 victory over the Reds. The game starts at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-5) to the mound, while Ben Lively (1-2) will take the ball for the Reds.

Cardinals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (0-5, 5.05 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (1-2, 2.45 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Matz (0-5) for his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up no earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 31-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 5.05, a 2.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.619.

Matz has not earned a quality start in nine starts this season.

Matz has made seven starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

Lively (1-2) starts for the Reds, his second this season.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

He has a 2.45 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .175 against him over his three appearances this season.

