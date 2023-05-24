Jonathan India and Paul Goldschmidt are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals meet at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Steven Matz Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Matz Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Steven Matz (0-5) for his 10th start of the season.

None of Matz's nine starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Matz has made seven starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

Matz Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers May. 19 4.2 6 1 0 6 2 at Red Sox May. 13 5.1 8 3 3 4 1 vs. Tigers May. 7 5.1 5 1 1 2 0 vs. Angels May. 2 5.0 6 4 4 4 2 at Giants Apr. 26 4.0 6 2 2 3 3

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 55 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs, 33 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .293/.404/.521 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 23 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Reds May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 1

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 44 hits with nine doubles, 13 home runs, 21 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .297/.386/.622 so far this season.

Gorman heads into this game looking to extend his 13-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .405 with four doubles, four home runs, six walks and 13 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 18 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

India Stats

India has 14 doubles, three home runs, 23 walks and 18 RBI (51 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.376/.413 on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

