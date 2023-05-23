Adam Wainwright and Graham Ashcraft will each get the start when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds square off on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+120). The total is 10.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -145 +120 10.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. St. Louis and its opponent have finished above the over/under for three games in a row, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that stretch being 9.2.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have gone 11-14 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 44% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, St. Louis has a 7-11 record (winning only 38.9% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

St. Louis has combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times this season for a 26-21-1 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have had a run line set for just one contest this season, and they did not cover.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-15 10-13 10-7 11-20 14-20 7-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.