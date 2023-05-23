Braves vs. Dodgers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves play Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Truist Park.
Oddsmakers list the Braves as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Dodgers +170 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total is set for the matchup.
Braves vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-210
|+170
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have won 25 of the 39 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (64.1%).
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 8-1 (88.9%).
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Braves a 67.7% chance to win.
- Atlanta has played in 47 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-18-1).
- The Braves have had a spread set for just one outing this season, and they covered.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-11
|17-7
|9-7
|20-11
|19-14
|10-4
