Lakers vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-0. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-3.5
|224.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- In 56 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 224.5 total points.
- Los Angeles' games this year have an average total of 233.8, 9.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Lakers have put together a 41-41-0 record against the spread.
- Los Angeles has been the favorite in 31 games this season and won 20 (64.5%) of those contests.
- Los Angeles has a record of 17-6, a 73.9% win rate, when it's favored by -155 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 60.8% chance to win.
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 224.5 points in 52 of 82 outings.
- Denver's games this year have had a 228.3-point total on average, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver's ATS record is 45-37-0 this year.
- The Nuggets have been victorious in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Denver has a record of 5-7, a 41.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Denver has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
Lakers vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|56
|68.3%
|117.2
|233
|116.6
|229.1
|232.1
|Nuggets
|52
|63.4%
|115.8
|233
|112.5
|229.1
|229.9
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers are 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.
- Six of Lakers' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- When playing at home, Los Angeles has a better record against the spread (21-20-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-21-0).
- The Lakers score only 4.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).
- Los Angeles has a 33-20 record against the spread and a 36-17 record overall when putting up more than 112.5 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- Denver has gone 8-2 over its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- The Nuggets have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
- This season, Denver is 25-16-0 at home against the spread (.610 winning percentage). Away, it is 20-21-0 ATS (.488).
- The Nuggets put up an average of 115.8 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 116.6 points, Denver is 30-11 against the spread and 37-4 overall.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|41-41
|13-11
|44-38
|Nuggets
|45-37
|9-4
|38-44
Lakers vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Lakers
|Nuggets
|117.2
|115.8
|6
|12
|33-20
|30-11
|36-17
|37-4
|116.6
|112.5
|20
|8
|28-14
|37-19
|28-14
|44-12
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.