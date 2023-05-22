Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (21-27) will square off with Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (19-27) at Great American Ball Park on Monday, May 22. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds have been listed as +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Cardinals (-190). A 10-run total is set for this contest.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (2-6, 4.21 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 24 times and won 11, or 45.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Cardinals played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Reds have come away with 12 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Edman 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+135) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+100) Willson Contreras 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd Win NL Central +225 - 2nd

