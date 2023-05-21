Player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Paul Goldschmidt and others are available when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Sunday (first pitch at 2:15 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has collected 53 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .301/.409/.511 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers May. 18 0-for-2 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers May. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 42 hits with eight doubles, 13 home runs, 20 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .302/.391/.640 so far this year.

Gorman enters this matchup looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .455 with three doubles, six home runs, six walks and 16 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 20 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 18 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 0 vs. Brewers May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Kershaw Stats

Clayton Kershaw (6-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Kershaw has seven starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

The 35-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.52), 18th in WHIP (1.025), and 13th in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins May. 16 4.0 7 2 2 7 1 at Brewers May. 10 7.0 5 1 1 8 0 at Padres May. 5 4.2 8 4 4 7 5 vs. Cardinals Apr. 29 7.0 2 0 0 9 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 6.0 3 3 1 6 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jack Flaherty's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 61 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 22 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .328/.399/.559 slash line on the season.

Freeman will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .462 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs, four walks and 13 RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 20 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Cardinals May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Cardinals May. 18 2-for-5 1 1 4 7 0 vs. Twins May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins May. 16 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 43 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .250/.356/.512 on the season.

Betts enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0 at Cardinals May. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.