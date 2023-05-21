Cardinals vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (20-27) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-18) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cardinals securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET on May 21.
The Dodgers will look to Clayton Kershaw (6-3) against the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (3-4).
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Dodgers 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Cardinals Player Props
|Dodgers vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 5-1.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cardinals' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Cardinals have come away with eight wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- St. Louis has a mark of 2-3 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- St. Louis scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (235 total, five per game).
- Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.24 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 16
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Wade Miley
|May 17
|Brewers
|W 3-0
|Matthew Liberatore vs Corbin Burnes
|May 18
|Dodgers
|W 16-8
|Adam Wainwright vs Julio Urías
|May 19
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Steven Matz vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 20
|Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Miles Mikolas vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 21
|Dodgers
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 22
|@ Reds
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Brandon Williamson
|May 23
|@ Reds
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 24
|@ Reds
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Ben Lively
|May 25
|@ Reds
|-
|Steven Matz vs Luke Weaver
|May 26
|@ Guardians
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Tanner Bibee
