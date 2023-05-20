Miles Mikolas takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for this third game in a four-game series.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are fifth in MLB action with 65 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis' .438 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.260).

St. Louis scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (229 total, five per game).

The Cardinals rank sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-best average in the majors.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.

St. Louis has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).

The Cardinals average MLB's third-highest WHIP (1.454).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.91 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Mikolas has two quality starts this season.

Mikolas is looking to record his eighth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Brewers W 18-1 Home Jack Flaherty Freddy Peralta 5/16/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Wade Miley 5/17/2023 Brewers W 3-0 Home Matthew Liberatore Corbin Burnes 5/18/2023 Dodgers W 16-8 Home Adam Wainwright Julio Urías 5/19/2023 Dodgers L 5-0 Home Steven Matz Tony Gonsolin 5/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Miles Mikolas Noah Syndergaard 5/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Jack Flaherty Clayton Kershaw 5/22/2023 Reds - Away Jordan Montgomery Brandon Williamson 5/23/2023 Reds - Away Matthew Liberatore Graham Ashcraft 5/24/2023 Reds - Away Adam Wainwright Ben Lively 5/25/2023 Reds - Away Steven Matz Luke Weaver

