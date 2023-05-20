Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals will hit the field against the Los Angeles Dodgers and starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard on Saturday at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 65 total home runs.

St. Louis is sixth in baseball, slugging .438.

The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.260).

St. Louis has the No. 8 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.0 runs per game (229 total runs).

The Cardinals rank sixth in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in baseball.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.

St. Louis has a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average baseball's third-highest WHIP (1.454).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (2-1) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.91 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Mikolas heads into the game with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this season heading into this outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Brewers W 18-1 Home Jack Flaherty Freddy Peralta 5/16/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Wade Miley 5/17/2023 Brewers W 3-0 Home Matthew Liberatore Corbin Burnes 5/18/2023 Dodgers W 16-8 Home Adam Wainwright Julio Urías 5/19/2023 Dodgers L 5-0 Home Steven Matz Tony Gonsolin 5/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Miles Mikolas Noah Syndergaard 5/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Jack Flaherty Clayton Kershaw 5/22/2023 Reds - Away Jordan Montgomery Brandon Williamson 5/23/2023 Reds - Away Matthew Liberatore Graham Ashcraft 5/24/2023 Reds - Away Adam Wainwright Ben Lively 5/25/2023 Reds - Away Steven Matz Luke Weaver

