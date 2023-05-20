How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals will hit the field against the Los Angeles Dodgers and starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard on Saturday at Busch Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Dodgers Player Props
|Cardinals vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Dodgers Odds
|Cardinals vs Dodgers Prediction
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 65 total home runs.
- St. Louis is sixth in baseball, slugging .438.
- The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.260).
- St. Louis has the No. 8 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.0 runs per game (229 total runs).
- The Cardinals rank sixth in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in baseball.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- St. Louis has a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals average baseball's third-highest WHIP (1.454).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (2-1) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.91 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Mikolas heads into the game with two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this season heading into this outing.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/15/2023
|Brewers
|W 18-1
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Freddy Peralta
|5/16/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Wade Miley
|5/17/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-0
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Corbin Burnes
|5/18/2023
|Dodgers
|W 16-8
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Julio Urías
|5/19/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/20/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/22/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Brandon Williamson
|5/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Ben Lively
|5/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Luke Weaver
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.