The Seattle Mariners (21-23) hope to stop their three-game losing run versus the Atlanta Braves (28-16), at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Braves will look to Jesse Chavez versus the Mariners and Logan Gilbert (1-2).

Braves vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Probable Pitchers: Chavez - ATL (0-0, 2.50 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (1-2, 3.91 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Chávez

The Braves will send out Chavez for his first start of the season.

The 39-year-old righty will start for the first time this year after coming out of the bullpen 21 times.

He has an ERA of 2.50, a batting average against of .232 and 11 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.

Gilbert heads into this matchup with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Gilbert will aim to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.91), 15th in WHIP (1.022), and 11th in K/9 (10.6).

