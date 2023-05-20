Saturday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (28-16) against the Seattle Mariners (21-23) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is favored in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on May 20.

The Braves will give the nod to Jesse Chavez and the Mariners will turn to Logan Gilbert (1-2, 3.91 ERA).

Braves vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX
Braves vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mariners

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
  • The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • This season, the Braves have won 24 out of the 36 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.
  • This season Atlanta has won 22 of its 29 games, or 75.9%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
  • Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 234 total runs this season.
  • The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.54).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 14 @ Blue Jays L 6-5 Collin McHugh vs Yusei Kikuchi
May 15 @ Rangers W 12-0 Charlie Morton vs Cody Bradford
May 16 @ Rangers L 7-4 Jared Shuster vs Dane Dunning
May 17 @ Rangers W 6-5 Spencer Strider vs Nathan Eovaldi
May 19 Mariners W 6-2 Bryce Elder vs Bryce Miller
May 20 Mariners - Jesse Chávez vs Logan Gilbert
May 21 Mariners - Jared Shuster vs George Kirby
May 22 Dodgers - Charlie Morton vs Dustin May
May 23 Dodgers - Spencer Strider vs Julio Urías
May 24 Dodgers - Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin
May 25 Phillies - Charlie Morton vs Aaron Nola

