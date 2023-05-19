Friday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (19-26) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (28-17) facing off at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:15 PM ET on May 19.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Tony Gonsolin (1-1) against the Cardinals and Steven Matz (0-4).

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog six times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 matchups.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (44.4%) in those contests.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

St. Louis scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (229 total, 5.1 per game).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.23 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule