Ty France and Ronald Acuna Jr. take the field when the Seattle Mariners and Atlanta Braves meet on Friday at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 74 total home runs.

Atlanta's .466 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Braves have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.257).

Atlanta has the No. 6 offense in baseball, scoring 5.3 runs per game (228 total runs).

The Braves rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Braves' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.57 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 45 home runs.

Seattle ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Seattle ranks 15th in the majors with 191 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.

Seattle strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.58 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.188 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder (3-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Elder has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Elder will aim to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners' Bryce Miller (2-0) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Bryce Elder José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away Collin McHugh Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers W 12-0 Away Charlie Morton Cody Bradford 5/16/2023 Rangers L 7-4 Away Jared Shuster Dane Dunning 5/17/2023 Rangers W 6-5 Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners - Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners - Home Charlie Morton Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners - Home Jared Shuster George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Charlie Morton Dustin May 5/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Spencer Strider Julio Urías 5/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Bryce Miller Alex Faedo 5/14/2023 Tigers L 5-3 Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz 5/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-1 Away George Kirby Tanner Houck 5/16/2023 Red Sox L 9-4 Away Luis Castillo Nick Pivetta 5/17/2023 Red Sox L 12-3 Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello 5/19/2023 Braves - Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves - Away Logan Gilbert Charlie Morton 5/21/2023 Braves - Away George Kirby Jared Shuster 5/22/2023 Athletics - Home Luis Castillo Drew Rucinski 5/23/2023 Athletics - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Ken Waldichuk

