Player prop betting options for Freddie Freeman, Paul Goldschmidt and others are available in the Los Angeles Dodgers-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Busch Stadium on Thursday, starting at 7:45 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 52 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs, 23 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .306/.395/.524 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 15 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 0 at Red Sox May. 14 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox May. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 36 hits with eight doubles, 10 home runs, 19 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .283/.378/.583 so far this year.

Gorman heads into this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .345 with three doubles, three home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 15 3-for-5 2 1 5 7 0 at Red Sox May. 14 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox May. 13 1-for-1 1 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Urías Stats

Julio Urias (5-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 10th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in nine chances this season.

Urias has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 26-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 38th, 1.070 WHIP ranks 21st, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres May. 13 7.0 3 2 2 4 0 at Padres May. 7 5.2 8 2 2 3 1 vs. Phillies May. 2 7.0 1 1 1 10 1 at Pirates Apr. 27 5.2 7 6 6 5 2 at Cubs Apr. 21 3.1 7 5 5 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Adam Wainwright's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has put up 55 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .316/.387/.517 so far this season.

Freeman hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .325 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins May. 16 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Padres May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 13 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 40 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 27 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .250/.360/.506 slash line on the season.

Betts takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 15 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 14 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Padres May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.