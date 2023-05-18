How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 18
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Cardinals Player Props
|Dodgers vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals have hit 58 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- St. Louis ranks seventh in the majors with a .433 team slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
- St. Louis has scored 213 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
- The Cardinals have a combined 1.449 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Boston Red Sox.
- Wainwright has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/13/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Chris Sale
|5/14/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Corey Kluber
|5/15/2023
|Brewers
|W 18-1
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Freddy Peralta
|5/16/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Wade Miley
|5/17/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-0
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Corbin Burnes
|5/18/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Julio Urías
|5/19/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/20/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/22/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Graham Ashcraft
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.