Nolan Arenado rides a five-game homer run into the St. Louis Cardinals' (17-26) matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers (24-18), at 7:45 PM ET on Wednesday at Busch Stadium.

The probable starters are Corbin Burnes (4-2) for the Brewers and Matthew Liberatore for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (4-2, 3.35 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Liberatore

Liberatore makes his first start of the season for the Cardinals.

It's the first appearance this season for the 23-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers' Burnes (4-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed two hits in six scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.35, a 2.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.117 in eight games this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Burnes has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 3.35 ERA ranks 34th, 1.117 WHIP ranks 29th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 42nd.

