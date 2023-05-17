How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 57 total home runs.
- St. Louis' .435 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.262).
- St. Louis has the No. 9 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.9 runs per game (210 total runs).
- The Cardinals are sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .334.
- Cardinals hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-lowest average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the majors.
- St. Louis has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.449).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Matthew Liberatore gets the call to start for the Cardinals, his first this season.
- The 23-year-old lefty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 8-6
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|James Paxton
|5/13/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Chris Sale
|5/14/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Corey Kluber
|5/15/2023
|Brewers
|W 18-1
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Freddy Peralta
|5/16/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Wade Miley
|5/17/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Corbin Burnes
|5/18/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Julio Urías
|5/19/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/20/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/22/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Graham Ashcraft
