Wednesday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (17-26) and the Milwaukee Brewers (24-18) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals coming out on top. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on May 17.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (4-2, 3.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Matthew Liberatore.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog five times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, St. Louis and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (41.2%) in those games.

St. Louis has a mark of 5-9 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

St. Louis is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.9 runs per game (210 total).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.35 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Schedule