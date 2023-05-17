How to Watch the Braves vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Nathan Eovaldi gets the nod on the mound for the Texas Rangers looking to shut down Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Braves vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 71 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks second in MLB with a .465 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .258 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
- Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (222 total, 5.3 per game).
- The Braves rank third in MLB with a .338 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.54).
- The Braves average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.272).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.70 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Strider has four quality starts under his belt this season.
- Strider will try to build on a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Chris Bassitt
|5/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|José Berríos
|5/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-5
|Away
|Collin McHugh
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-0
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Cody Bradford
|5/16/2023
|Rangers
|L 7-4
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Dane Dunning
|5/17/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Bryce Miller
|5/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Gilbert
|5/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|George Kirby
|5/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Dustin May
|5/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Julio Urías
