Sportsbooks have set player props for Christian Yelich, Paul Goldschmidt and others when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 15 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 21 RBI (50 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashed .313/.392/.538 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 14 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox May. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Red Sox May. 12 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Cubs May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has collected 31 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .270/.366/.565 on the year.

Gorman enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .385 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 14 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox May. 13 1-for-1 1 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox May. 12 1-for-1 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Peralta Stats

The Brewers' Freddy Peralta (4-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Peralta will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 2.88 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.180 WHIP ranks 41st, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 17th.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers May. 8 6.0 3 1 1 5 2 at Rockies May. 2 6.0 7 2 2 10 3 vs. Tigers Apr. 26 6.0 4 2 0 8 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 21 5.2 5 4 4 4 2 at Padres Apr. 15 5.0 9 5 5 5 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has collected 39 hits with four doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .262/.341/.430 so far this season.

Yelich has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 1 vs. Royals May. 13 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Royals May. 12 2-for-3 0 0 2 2 1 vs. Dodgers May. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has 30 hits with four doubles, 10 home runs, 16 walks and 23 RBI.

He has a .244/.326/.520 slash line on the year.

Tellez heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Royals May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals May. 12 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Dodgers May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

