The Milwaukee Brewers (23-17) will rely on Christian Yelich when they visit Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (16-25) at Busch Stadium on Monday, May 15. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals -105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (4-2, 2.88 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (2-4, 6.18 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 15 out of the 25 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

The Brewers have gone 15-10 (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers went 4-2 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (37.5%) in those games.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win five times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +400 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.